Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pitches in 26 points in Saturday loss

Thompson went for 26 points (10-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 43 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Kings.

Thompson put his second-highest amount of shot attempts on the season in the overtime tilt, but struggled with his accuracy overall. However, the aggressive style did lead to his four straight game of over 20 points, as well as his 12th consecutive with multiple threes. Thompson is now averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the first three games of February.