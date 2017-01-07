Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plays 42 minutes Friday

Thompson, who had been questionable for Friday's game due to illness, scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT) along with six boards and two assists over 42 minutes in Golden State's 128-119 loss to Memphis.

It's that time of year when flu bugs pop up and Thompson's been hit with one this week. The 26-year-old shooting guard has played through it, getting a combined 79 minutes of run the last two games, but he's made just 12-of-32 from the field and 3-of-13 from three-point range. He'll get another day of rest Saturday and hopefully will be back to normal for Sunday night's game against Sacramento.

