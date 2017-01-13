Warriors' Klay Thompson: Posts 23 points in Thursday return

Thompson poured in 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and added three assists, three rebounds and two steals over 36 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.

After sitting out Tuesday's tilt against the Heat for rest, a refreshed Thompson returned to post his second-best scoring total in the five January games he's participated in. He was on fire from long distance, with his 80 percent success rate from behind the arc Thursday representing his second best of the season. Thompson also continues to log a substantial number of minutes, playing 35 to 42 minutes in the last 10 contests.