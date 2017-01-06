Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Friday's game against Memphis

Thompson is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies due to illness, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Thompson hasn't missed any time to this point in the season, scoring 21.5 points and recording 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists while playing 34.2 minutes per game. If he's held out Friday, his absence could lead to fellow stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green taking greater shares of the offensive workload, with Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw likely seeing some extra time off the bench as well. Expect an update on Thompson's status closer to gametime.