Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable Friday with illness

Thompson is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies due to an illness, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson has yet to miss a game this season, but the illness could threaten his availability if he remains under the weather as Friday's 10:30 p.m. ET tip time approaches. Since clarity on Thompson's status may not arrive until closer to game time, likely after lineups have locked in most DFS formats, the shooting guard may not make for a viable play. In the event the Warriors decide to hold Thompson out, Andre Iguodala, Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw would likely cover all the minutes at shooting guard.