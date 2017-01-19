Warriors' Klay Thompson: Returns in time for Wednesday's game

Thompson scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) along with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 30 minutes in Golden State's 121-100 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Thompson, originally ruled out for the game so that he could visit his ill grandfather in Oregon, informed the team he would try to make it back to the Bay Area in time for the game and touched down less than two hours prior to tip off. With little preparation for the game, Thompson attempted a season-low 12 shots. That was largely due to the work he did defensively against OKC's Russell Westbrook, who was made just eight of 23 shots. We suspect more offense out of Thompson Friday when the Warriors play at Houston.