Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 24 in Christmas Day loss

Thompson scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 109-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Since exploding for a career-high 60 points on Dec. 5, Thompson has had trouble building up any momentum on offense, scoring 20 or more just five times in 11 times and not being able to string two such performances together. He's still on pace to average more than 20 points a game for the third consecutive season, and Thompson has been streaky in years past, so expect him to start heating up again once the calendar flips to 2017.