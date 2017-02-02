Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 29 points, matches career high in assists

Thompson totaled 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-111 win against the Hornets.

Thompson matched his career high in dimes, and this was the first time he handed out more than four in a contest during 2016-17. While he is averaging just 2.0 assists per night this season, it shouldn't be that surprising when Thompson is able to contribute in that category given the team's offensive firepower.