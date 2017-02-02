Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 29 points, matches career high in assists
Thompson totaled 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-111 win against the Hornets.
Thompson matched his career high in dimes, and this was the first time he handed out more than four in a contest during 2016-17. While he is averaging just 2.0 assists per night this season, it shouldn't be that surprising when Thompson is able to contribute in that category given the team's offensive firepower.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Holds of Trail Blazers in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drains seven triples in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Just 2-of-10 from three in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Returns in time for Wednesday's game•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will play Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expects to play Wednesday vs. Thunder•