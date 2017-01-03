Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores game-high 25 points in Monday's win

Thompson supplied 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 37 minutes during the Warriors' 127-119 win against the Nuggets on Monday.

Thompson now has 16 showings with at least four three-pointers this season, and he has gone for 25 points or more 12 times. While Thompson's per-game averages are slightly less impressive than last year, he is still seeing more minutes than he has since back in 2013-14.