Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores just 14 vs. Blazers

Thompson registered 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 37 minutes during a 125-117 win over the Blazers on Wednesday.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant had the hot hand Wednesday, so Thompson took a bit of a back seat in this one as he struggled with his shot. It was his lowest scoring total in nearly a month but he did tie a season high with two blocks. Wednesday's game also marked the first time since Dec. 20 that Thompson has failed to make at least three three-pointers in a game.