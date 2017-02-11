Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sinks eight triples Friday

Thompson tallied 36 points (13-23 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 38 minutes in Friday's 122-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

The point total marks Thompson's second-highest scoring output on the season as he tied his season-high in made triples. Thompson is a prolific scorer when he's on, but being a part of the offensive juggernaut Warriors limits his potential as he's sharing the ball with some of the best shooters in the game on a nightly basis.