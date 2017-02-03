Warriors' Klay Thompson: Takes on supporting role Thursday

Thompson went for 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 win over the Clippers.

After tallying his best point total in over a month Wednesday, Thompson was back to more of a supporting role Thursday. The sharpshooting guard was third behind Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in scoring, but he still put up 19 shots for the second consecutive game. Thompson was hot again from three-point range as well, and he's now shot 56.3 percent from behind the arc over the last pair of contests.