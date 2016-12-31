Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-high scoring Friday

Thompson scored 29 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) along with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 36 minutes in Golden State's 108-99 win over Dallas on Friday.

Thompson was a catch-and-shoot master Friday, pouring in a team-high 29 points, 17 of which came in the third quarter when Golden State ran away and hid. This was his fifth straight game with multiple threes, converting 23-of-47 from long distance over that stretch. Those early-season problems from three-point range he had been experiencing are a thing of the past. While his overall three-point percentage (39.2%) remains below his career norm, the sixth-year shooting guard is knocking them down at a 42-percent clip during the month of December.