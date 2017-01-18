Warriors' Klay Thompson: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday

Updating a previous report, the Warriors are now listing Thompson (personal) as questionable to play Wednesday against the Thunder, according to Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News.

Just minutes earlier, the Warriors announced that Thompson wouldn't play Wednesday night due to a family issue, but the shooting guard has apparently informed the team that he may be able to make it back in time for the 10:30 p.m. ET tip. The Warriors likely won't have an update on Thompson's availability until after warmups, as he'll likely be battling the clock to get to Oakland for the contest. In the event Thompson is ruled out, Patrick McCaw would likely enter the starting lineup at shooting guard, but he, Andre Iguodala and Ian Clark would presumably all benefit from increased roles while covering Thompson's minutes.