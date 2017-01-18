Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will not play Wednesday vs. OKC
Thompson will not play Wednesday against the Thunder, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports.
Thompson is currently away from the team while dealing with a family issue, so the Warriors will be without one of their Big Four as they welcome the Thunder to Oakland for the second time this season. Ian Clark and rookie Patrick McCaw should pick up the bulk of Thompson's minutes Wednesday, and Thompson should be considered questionable for Golden State's matchup with the Rockets on Friday.
