Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will play Friday vs. Grizzlies

Thompson (illness) will play in Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Jeff Goodman of ESPN reports.

Thompson, who has started every game this season, was listed as questionable heading into Friday's contest due to an illness. However, it appears he will be giving it a go. Expect the Warriors to play it cautious with their sharp-shooter if he appears to be hampered at all by the illness. Patrick McCaw would presumably be in line for extra run if Thompson suffers any setbacks.