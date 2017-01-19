Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will play Wednesday vs. Thunder

Thompson (personal) will play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.

Thompson was temporarily away from the team while tending to a personal issue, but was able to get to the arena ahead of Wednesday's contest and has been given the green light to take the court. He'll remain in the starting lineup at shooting guard and isn't expected to be on any sort of restrictions. Thompson is hot right now and has combined to shoot 17-for-32 from the field and 9-for-16 from the three-point line for 49 points over his last two contests.