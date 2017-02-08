Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will play Wednesday

Thompson (personal) will be available Wednesday against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.

As expected, Thompson returned to the team Wednesday and went through shootaround after missing Monday and Tuesday's sessions due to a death in the family. Thompson will be available in his usual role Wednesday night, and he'll face a Bulls team that will be without Jimmy Butler (heel), with Dwyane Wade's (illness) status very much in jeopardy, as well.