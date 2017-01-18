Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't play Wednesday for personal reasons

Thompson won't play Wednesday against the Thunder as he tends to a personal matter, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports.

The Warriors revealed that Thompson is away from the team due to a family issue and isn't expected to arrive back in Oakland in time for the game, so the team will be at less than full strength Thursday. Patrick McCaw started at shooting guard when Thompson sat out Jan. 10 against the Heat for rest purposes, so he's likely to receive the starting nod again Wednesday. Along with McCaw, reserve guard Ian Clark also figures to benefit from an uptick in playing time.