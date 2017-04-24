Barnes (foot) took part in shootaround, but remains questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.

Barnes appears to be trending in the right direction for a return, as he was able to go through a practice late last week and has now participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Game 4. The Warriors are heavy favorites to finish off a sweep of the Trail Blazers on Monday, so there's still a chance they rest guys like Barnes, Kevin Durant (calf) and Shaun Livingston (finger) to avoid further aggravations. That said, all three should be evaluated after pregame warmups and will likely be game-time calls.