Warriors' Matt Barnes: Officialy out for Game 1
Barnes (foot) has been officially ruled out for Sunday's Game 1 against the Trail Blazers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Barnes will remain out as he continues to deal with a sprained right foot, which sidelined him for the final two games of the regular season. Consider the veteran questionable for Game 2, which comes Wednesday after a two-day break.
