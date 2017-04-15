Barnes (foot) has been officially ruled out for Sunday's Game 1 against the Trail Blazers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Barnes will remain out as he continues to deal with a sprained right foot, which sidelined him for the final two games of the regular season. Consider the veteran questionable for Game 2, which comes Wednesday after a two-day break.

