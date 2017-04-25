Barnes (foot) is out for Monday's playoff game against Portland.

Early reports seemed to indicate there was a chance Barnes could suit up, but the team sees no need to rush him back onto the court before he's fully ready to give it a go. At the bare minimum, Golden State will play four more postseason games, so the expectation is that Barnes will find his way back onto the floor sometime before year's end.

