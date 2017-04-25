Warriors' Matt Barnes: Out for Monday's Game 4
Barnes (foot) is out for Monday's playoff game against Portland.
Early reports seemed to indicate there was a chance Barnes could suit up, but the team sees no need to rush him back onto the court before he's fully ready to give it a go. At the bare minimum, Golden State will play four more postseason games, so the expectation is that Barnes will find his way back onto the floor sometime before year's end.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...