Warriors' Matt Barnes: Out Wednesday, unlikely to be ready for playoffs
Barnes (foot), who's already been ruled out of the regular-season finale on Wednesday against the Lakers, is unlikely to play in the first game of the playoffs this weekend, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.
Barnes will be missing a second straight game Wednesday and the fact that coach Steve Kerr already expects to be without him this weekend means he's likely dealing with a somewhat more severe foot injury than originally expected. Barnes will likely be evaluated on a game-to-game basis once the playoffs are officially here, but look for further confirmation on his status later this week.
