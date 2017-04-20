Barnes (foot) will not play in Game 2 of the Warriors' series against the Trail Blazers,

Barnes was sidelined the final three games of the regular season, and subsequently missed the first game of the playoffs. He was considered a game-time decision for Game 2, but will ultimately be held out due to a nagging foot injury. Kevin Durant (calf) will also miss the contest, so Andre Iguodala and Patrick McCaw both figure to see the majority of the work at small forward. Consider Barnes day-to-day heading into Game 3.