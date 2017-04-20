Warriors' Matt Barnes: Out Wednesday
Barnes (foot) will not play in Game 2 of the Warriors' series against the Trail Blazers,
Barnes was sidelined the final three games of the regular season, and subsequently missed the first game of the playoffs. He was considered a game-time decision for Game 2, but will ultimately be held out due to a nagging foot injury. Kevin Durant (calf) will also miss the contest, so Andre Iguodala and Patrick McCaw both figure to see the majority of the work at small forward. Consider Barnes day-to-day heading into Game 3.
More News
-
Warriors' Matt Barnes: Remains questionable for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Matt Barnes: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Matt Barnes: Officialy out for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Matt Barnes: Out Wednesday, unlikely to be ready for playoffs•
-
Warriors' Matt Barnes: Out for remainder of regular season•
-
Warriors' Matt Barnes: Out Monday with right ankle, foot sprains•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...