Warriors' Matt Barnes: Practices in full Friday
Barnes (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice and hopes to play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.
With Kevin Durant (calf) still questionable to play in Saturday's contest, the likely return of Barnes at least gives the Warriors some insurance on the wing headed into Game 3. Barnes' minutes load will rely entirely on whether or not Durant is able to play, but if the former MVP is unable to go, Barnes could potentially draw the start at small forward should he be ruled active.
