Barnes is questionable for Monday's Game 1 matchup against a to-be-determined opponent, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.

Barnes was sidelined for the entirety of the Warriors' sweep of the Trail Blazers due to a right foot sprain and is being considered questionable for Game 1 of the next round. His questionable designation Wednesday doesn't indicate much about his status considering the length of time between then and Monday's game, but additional updates about Barnes' availability should be announced at some point during the week as the team continues to practice and Barnes continues to recover.