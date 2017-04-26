Warriors' Matt Barnes: Questionable for Game 1
Barnes is questionable for Monday's Game 1 matchup against a to-be-determined opponent, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.
Barnes was sidelined for the entirety of the Warriors' sweep of the Trail Blazers due to a right foot sprain and is being considered questionable for Game 1 of the next round. His questionable designation Wednesday doesn't indicate much about his status considering the length of time between then and Monday's game, but additional updates about Barnes' availability should be announced at some point during the week as the team continues to practice and Barnes continues to recover.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...