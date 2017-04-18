Warriors' Matt Barnes: Questionable for Game 2
Barnes (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.
Barnes, who sat out Game 1 with a right foot sprain, is listed as questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday. While his lack of availability for Game 1 didn't seem to cause the Warriors much trouble in their victory, his status for Game 2 may carry more weight considering that Kevin Durant (calf) has been listed as questionable as well.
