Barnes (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.

Barnes, who sat out Game 1 with a right foot sprain, is listed as questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday. While his lack of availability for Game 1 didn't seem to cause the Warriors much trouble in their victory, his status for Game 2 may carry more weight considering that Kevin Durant (calf) has been listed as questionable as well.