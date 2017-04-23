Barnes (foot) is questionable for Monday's Game 4 matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Though he practiced Friday, Barnes sat out Saturday's Game 3 and is considered questionable for Game 4. Understandably, the Warriors are opting to exercise caution with their injured players, including star forward Kevin Durant (calf), who is also listed as questionable for Monday. If Barnes plays, his role will likely be contingent on Durant's availability, so both players' statuses should continue to be monitored in tandem. If one of the two ultimately misses the game, Patrick McCaw will likely continue starting at the small forward slot.