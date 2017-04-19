Barnes (foot) sat out the team's morning shootaround, but remains questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.

Barnes came into Wednesday with a questionable designation, so not much has changed other than the fact that he was held out of the team's morning shootaround. That in itself is a bit concerning, however, and doesn't necessarily bode well for Barnes' return. He'll continue to receive treatment throughout the day, but he'll likely need to test out the injury during pregame warmups before giving a final word on his availability, so look for another update just prior to tip off.