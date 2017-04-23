Barnes (foot) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 against Portland.

Despite practicing Friday, Barnes will again be held out of action as the Warriors continue to exercise caution with their injured players. Kevin Durant, who also practiced Friday, will miss his second straight game, meaning Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala will pick up increased minutes with both Durant and Barnes out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories