Warriors' Nick Young: Agrees to deal with Warriors

Young and the Warriors came to terms Wednesday on a one-year, $5.2 million contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Warriors were rumored to be among the suitors for Young, who experienced somewhat of a renaissance in Los Angeles last season, starting 60 games and shooting better than 40 percent from three for the first time in four seasons. The 32-year-old will slide in as a bench piece for the defending champions and should see his fair share of open looks from three on the best passing team in the league.

