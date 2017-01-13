McCaw was assigned Friday to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA D-League.

McCaw will be assigned to the D-League to take part in Santa Cruz's game Friday against Salt Lake City along with teammate Kevon Looney. Both will likely return to the team when the Warriors take on the Cavaliers on Monday. McCaw has appeared in 30 games for Golden State this season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.0 rebound in 11.5 minutes per game.