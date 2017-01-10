Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Could move into starting lineup Tuesday
McCaw could move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.
The rookie out of UNLV has not been a part of the rotation of late, appearing in just two of the Warriors' last eight games, but Golden State will hold Klay Thompson out to rest Tuesday, creating a vacancy at shooting guard. Coach Steve Kerr is yet to announce his starting lineup, but even if McCaw doesn't get the nod, he'll be in line for a significantly increased role. Plus, unlike the rest of the Warriors' regulars, McCaw's minutes won't be limited if Tuesday's game turns into a blowout.
