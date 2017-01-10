McCaw could move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.

The rookie out of UNLV has not been a part of the rotation of late, appearing in just two of the Warriors' last eight games, but Golden State will hold Klay Thompson out to rest Tuesday, creating a vacancy at shooting guard. Coach Steve Kerr is yet to announce his starting lineup, but even if McCaw doesn't get the nod, he'll be in line for a significantly increased role. Plus, unlike the rest of the Warriors' regulars, McCaw's minutes won't be limited if Tuesday's game turns into a blowout.