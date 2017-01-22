McCaw posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 20 minutes during the Warriors' 118-98 victory versus the Magic on Sunday.

After scoring eight points (on three-for-three from the field) in three minutes during Friday's win against the Rockets, McCaw earned 20 minutes or more for the fourth time while matching his career high in scoring on Sunday. Nevertheless, the rookie has seen his playing time steadily decrease since averaging 15.9 minutes per game during a 10-game stretch in November, earning 10.5 per in December and just 7.4 per thus far in January.