McCaw scored five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) along with two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes in Saturday's 144-98 thumping of the Clippers.

While seeing McCaw get a healthy dose of playing time during a 46-point rout may not seem special, the rookie has emerged as the first shooting guard off the bench ahead of Ian Clark the last four games. In 13 games between Dec. 23 and Jan. 20, McCaw played a total of 39 minutes, but he's played a combined 68 minutes over Golden State's last four games (17.0 mpg). Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he's trying to prepare the 2016 second-round draft pick for a potential role in the postseason. Other than three-point shooting, there's little McCaw can provide in limited minutes, but he might be a target for daily fantasy when Kerr opts to rest Klay Thompson or Stephen Curry.