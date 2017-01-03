Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Out Monday vs. Denver
McCaw (illness) will not be available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
McCaw is dealing with an illness and will consequentially be missing his third straight game Monday. His next chance to return is Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
