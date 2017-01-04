Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Practices Tuesday, expected to play Wednesday
McCaw (illness) took part in practice Tuesday, Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After the McCaw participated in Tuesday's session, Warriors coach Steve Kerr sounded hopeful that the rookie, who has missed the last two games, would be available for Wednesday's home game against the Trail Blazers. If McCaw is available, however, he's unlikely to pick up much playing time, as Ian Clark has emerged as the team's top shooting guard off the bench.
