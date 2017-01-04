McCaw (illness) was back at practice Tuesday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Golden state head coach Steve Kerr sounded hopeful that McCaw, who has missed the last two games, will be available for Wednesday's home game against Portland. If the rookie second-round drat pick is available, he's unlikely to get much playing time as Ian Clark has emerged as the second guard off the bench.

