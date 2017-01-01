McCaw (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

McCaw sat out Friday's win over the Mavericks with flu-like symptoms, and it appears he's still fighting the bug. The rookie hasn't been included in coach Steve Kerr's rotation lately anyway, so if McCaw ends up missing his second straight contest, his absence wouldn't affect how the minutes are distributed.

