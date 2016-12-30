McCaw was recalled from the D-League's Santa Cruz Warriors, but is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

McCaw headed to Santa Cruz for the first time all season to pick up some extended playing time Friday. He ended up suiting up for 39 minutes and turned in 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, but apparently came out of that outing feeling ill. With only nine combined minutes over the Warriors' last four games, McCaw doesn't appear to be a regular member of coach Steve Kerr's rotation at the moment, so the team can probably afford to err on the side of caution and hold the rookie out if he's still feeling sick prior to game time.