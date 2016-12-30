McCaw scored 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 38 minutes during a game with the D-League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday.

McCaw was sent down to the D-League after playing just one minute in the Warriors' previous three games. After an initial run of regular playing time early in the season, McCaw has been pushed further down the bench in light of Ian Clark's improved production. McCaw will likely be recalled from the D-League in advance of Friday's home date against the Mavericks.