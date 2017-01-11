Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Scores three points in starting role Tuesday
McCaw started at shooting guard and scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go with three rebounds across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 107-95 win over the Heat.
McCaw was appointed to the starting five after coach Steve Kerr opted to give Klay Thompson the night off for rest purposes, and received a healthy boost in minutes. However, he largely functioned as a placeholder in the starting five, as reserves Andre Iguodala (29 minutes) and Ian Clark (22 minutes) both saw more run on the wing. Thompson is expected to return to action Thursday against the Pistons, which will relegate McCaw to a bench role and potentially, out of the rotation.
