McCaw was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Santa Cruz Warriors.

McCaw was seeing decent playing time with Golden State earlier in the season, often reaching minutes in the mid-to-upper teens. However, he's been held out of the Warriors' last three games entirely, so he'll be sent down to the D-League for some added in-game reps. Following Thursday's stint with Santa Cruz, McCaw will likely be recalled in time for Golden State's outing versus the Mavericks on Friday.