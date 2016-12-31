McCaw (illness) will not play Friday against the Mavs, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

McCaw was recalled from the D-League earlier in the day, but he was dealing with an illness at shootaround and has now been ruled out as an option off the bench. The rookie will remain at home but should have a good chance to return to availability Monday against Denver.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola