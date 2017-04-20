McCaw will get the start at small forward for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers.

With both Kevin Durant (calf) and Matt Barnes (foot) sidelined Wednesday, the rookie will get his first career postseason start. He was on the court for less than a minute in Game 1, as he figures to be outside of the rotation during the playoffs with everyone healthy. However, he will presumably see a good amount of run in Game 2 due to the aforementioned absences. Still, look for Andre Iguodala to take on a heavier dose of the minutes at small forward.

