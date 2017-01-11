McCaw scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) with three rebounds over 19 minutes in Tuesday's 107-95 win over Miami.

McCaw got a rare start Tuesday as Golden State head coach Steve Kerr opted to give Klay Thompson the night off after the shooting guard played through an undisclosed illness the last two games. Thompson is expected to return for Thursday's game against Detroit, which would move McCaw back to his spot on the far end of the Warriors bench.