Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will head back to the bench Wednesday
McCaw will return to the bench for Wednesday's tilt with the Lakers.
McCaw started Monday's game against the Jazz with Klay Thompson sitting out for rest, posting nine points across 27 minutes. However, Thompson will return to the starting lineup Wednesday, which sends McCaw back to the bench. McCaw will likely see a slight decrease in minutes, but with Andre Iguodala out for rest, he could still see an elevated role until the playoffs start.
