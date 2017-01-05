McCaw (illness) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.

McCaw was able to take part in practice on Tuesday, so his availability for Wednesday's contest was fully expected. He should jump back into a small rotation role off the bench, likely seeing a few spots minutes behind Klay Thompson and Ian Clark at shooting guard. In 26 games this season, McCaw has averaged just 2.8 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 assist over 12.2 minutes, so he'll likely struggle to post fantasy worthy numbers in competitive outings.