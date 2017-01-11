McCaw has officially been announced a starter at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.

It was reported earlier Tuesday that there was a good chance McCaw moved into the starting lineup, so it appears that original premonition has come true. McCaw should be in line for a much bigger role than usual, although with guys like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green all healthy and on the floor, he'll be nothing more than a fourth option offensively. Still, his season averages should be easily out-produced while working with the top unit.