McCaw will draw the start for Thursday's matchup against the Clippers, Monte Poole of CSN Authentic reports.

Coach Steve Kerr will opt to counter Coach Doc Rivers' three-guard lineup with a three-guard lineup of his own, giving McCaw the start for Thursday's tilt. McCaw has seen his usage increase since Jan. 22 against the Magic, averaging 5.0 points and 1.2 rebounds across 17.7 minutes per game. In the games prior to Jan. 22, McCaw had been averaging 2.7 points and 1.0 rebounds across 10.8 minutes per game.